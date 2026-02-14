Lagos CAN Seeks Nat’l Restoration Ahead Of IDDS, Secretariat Unveiling

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, has expressed hope of divine intervention over the challenges in Nigeria.

The Christian body encouraged patience, constructive engagement, and continued prayers for the President and all those entrusted with leadership in the nation, saying there were emerging indicators that policies put in place for stability were yielding results.

Speaking at a media briefing ahead of this year’s Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS), to hold on Saturday, February 21, at The Apostolic Church Nigeria, (LAWNA) Territorial Headquarters, Olorunda, Ketu.

With the theme,’Immanuel: God With Us’; CAN Lagos Chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, assured of the unfailingness of God’s promises.

He stated: “On the State of the Nation, we recognise that Nigeria continues to face significant challenges, including economic pressures, inflationary trends, and structural adjustments that have affected many citizens.

“However, we also note that these problems are being deliberately and strategically tackled by the President through various economic policies and interventions aimed at stabilising the economy, strengthening institutions, and repositioning the nation for long-term growth.

There are already emerging indicators that some of these measures are yielding positive results.

“The declaration ‘Immanuel’ is both a promise and an assurance. It reminds us that in seasons of economic strain, social pressure, governance challenges, and personal uncertainty, God remains present with His people. It is a message of hope, unity, divine guidance, and restoration.”

Adegbite said that the IDDS would be graced by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries.Also having as the guest preacher Rev’d. Dr Ezekiel Babatunde Omidina, the Pioneer Chairman of ECWA Lagos Central District Church Council.

Noting that IDDS was more than an annual ceremony, he shared: “It is a spiritual convergence of believers across denominations – Catholic, Protestant, Pentecostal, Evangelical, and African Instituted Churches – coming together in one accord to seek God’s face for Lagos State and for Nigeria. It reflects the unity of the Body of Christ and our collective responsibility to pray for the peace and prosperity of the land.

“The 2026 Inter-Denominational Divine Service will therefore be a moment of intercession, thanksgiving, and renewed commitment. We shall pray for Lagos State, for Mr Governor and his team, for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government, and for all institutions responsible for the well-being of our people. We shall also call upon citizens to embrace peace, righteousness, unity, and responsible citizenship,” Adegbite stated.

He also said, “As CAN Lagos State Chapter, we remain committed to promoting harmony, justice, accountability, and godly values within our society. The Church must continue to serve as a moral compass, a stabilising force, and a beacon of hope.

“We call on all Christians across Lagos State to come out in large numbers to participate in this sacred assembly. We also invite all residents of goodwill to join us as we seek God’s presence and direction for our State and nation.

Adegbite further made known that the Lagos CAN Secretariat, fully completed and furnished, located at Otunba Jobi Fele way, will be officially opened on Saturday morning before the commencement of the Inter-Denominational Divine Service.

“As part of the State of the Church, I am delighted to announce that the Lagos State Chapter of CAN now has a brand-new Secretariat, fully completed and furnished at Otunba Jobi Fele way, Beside Regency Hall, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos ready for official opening on Saturday morning before the Inter-Denominational Divine Service.

“The building of this Secretariat was a promise made by the Lagos CAN leadership under my humble stewardship. To the glory of God, that promise has been fulfilled.

“This Secretariat stands as a symbol of unity, administrative strength, accountability, and renewed vision for the Christian community in Lagos State,” he stated while appreciating individuals and agencies for making the project a reality.