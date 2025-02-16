Lagos CAN ready for IDDS, says Nigeria needs prayers

Share

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, has said the situation in the country calls for prayers.

The body noted that there were critical areas of the economy that require attention, though some changes have been observed following the bold steps in policy-making by the Federal and state governments.

Chairman of CAN Lagos, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, ahead of this year’s Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS), on Saturday, February 22, with the theme, ‘Total Restoration’, said while good governance would still be demanded, Christians need to make ceaseless intercessions for a peaceful and better Nigeria.

The release made available from the office of the Chairman, Lagos State CAN, signed by his media aide, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, states:“The situation in the country makes it imperative for Christians to gather and pray. Whilst there are noticeable improvements in some areas due to the bold policy direction embarked upon by the current administrations of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Federal level and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the State level, we cannot deny the fact that there are other critical sectors of the economy that requires attention for the yearnings and expectations of Nigerians including Lagosians to be fully met.

“The level of hunger in the land can be further reduced to the barest minimum, and as we continue to partner with the government on realistic measures that would physically improve the situation, we recognise the need to continue to intercede and seek God’s face for divine direction and long-lasting solution because it is him that we trust.

“While we will continue to unequivocally demand good governance and other deliverables that will make life meaningful and comfortable for Nigerians from Governments at all levels especially the Federal Government in this case, what is equally expected of us as we are charged in the scriptures is to ‘watch and pray’ hence the need for this solemn assembly which will afford us the opportunity of lifting our voices to God who can right all wrongs and make all crooked path straight for the betterment of Nigerians.

“It is not gainsaying the fact that Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria, and it remains the centre that holds everything together considering there is no ethnic nationality that is not represented here. That is why Lagos State CAN sees the need to organise this event annually, and we trust that God will hearken to our prayers and restore peace to every nook and cranny of this country. We can not fail in believing in God. With him, all things are possible.”

The statement added that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, cabinet members, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Judiciary arm and many religious leaders of different Blocs of CAN will be present at the service scheduled to be held at LAWNA Territorial Headquarters of The Apostolic Church.

Also, The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Ali Aba, will be delivering the homily at the service as the guest preacher.

Share

Please follow and like us: