Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway Top N3.2trn Works Budget

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highways would top the N3.2 trillion Works budget in the 2026 fiscal year.

Umahi stated this while defending the Ministry’s proposal before the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, saying that the 2026 capital estimate stands at N3.244 trillion.

He said that the Ministry’s 2026 capital budget would prioritise the completion of major highways and four “legacy” projects initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The former Ebonyi South Senator explained that many projects were rolled over after the administration inherited 2,064 ongoing projects across the country in the 2023 fiscal year

The Minister, who also highlighted funding constraints in the Ministry, disclosed that only N210.318 billion, about 9.7 per cent of the expected capital releases for 2025, has been paid so far.

Moreover, he pointed out that contractors were owed approximately N2.2 trillion for certified work carried out between 2024 and 2025 budget periods.

Umahi said that rising costs following the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira forced the government to re-scope and reprioritise projects.

He listed key legacy projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, assuring lawmakers that delivery would be phased, with some sections scheduled for commissioning by May 29, 2026.

According to Umahi, about 70 per cent of unfinished 2025 projects were carried into the 2026 plan, adding that new phases would be funded in stages to ensure timely completion.

Umahi also announced an aggressive road infrastructure plan for 2026, termed an “Action Year,” aimed at completing major highway projects and four “legacy” projects initiated by the administration.

The Minister emphasised that road infrastructure was critical for security and economic recovery, noting that the 2026 budget was designed to fix major arterial roads.

Umahi announced further that all 10-kilometre stretches of federal road construction would now feature signboards identifying the ministry and displaying the President’s photograph.

The Minister commended President Bola Tinubu for his support, stating that the President had never directed him to award contracts to specific individuals, which has eased the procurement process.