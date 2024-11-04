Lagos-Calabar Road: FG Increases Compensation To N18bn

Share

The Federal Government has increased the compensation amount for property owners affected by the construction of the Section 1, Phase 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The government inc eased the compensation sum from the initial N8 billion to about N18 billion. The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made the disclosure at a stakeholders engagement on the ongoing construction of Phase 1, Sections 1 and 11 of the LagosCalabar Coastal Highway, on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was made to ensure fair compensation for the affected citizens. Umahi said: “The Federal Executive Council initially approved N8 billion for this corridor, but today we are hitting N18 billion, and this is just for section one.”

He said the compensation figures were justified, adding that they were determined by independent experts and would be publicly disclosed along with property details to ensure transparency.

Expressing the governments’ commitment to transparency, Umahi said that half of the compensation had already been made to the affected people.

The minister pledged to complete the compensation within the next 10 days. However, some stakeholders, including lawyers and valuation experts, expressed dissatisfaction with the process. They argued that the compensation was inadequate and that the process did not meet standards.

Share

Please follow and like us: