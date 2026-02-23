Lagos, Calabar Port Terminals To Handle N41bn Wheat Imports

As Russia moves to control 26 per cent or 1.69 million tonnes of Nigerian wheat market this year, two port terminals, Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Ecomarine are to take delivery of 116,478 tonnes worth N41 billion $30.5 million this week.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position indicated that the consignment would be offloaded by three vessels at Lagos and Calabar ports between February 23 and 28 this month.

At Lagos Port, it explained that ABTL would take delivery of 106,478 tonnes from two vessels, noting that Desert Oasis and Federal Trident would discharge, 54,073 tonnes and 52,405 tonnes at the terminal respectively.

Also, it stressed that Ecomarine terminal at Calabar Port would received 10,000 tonnes from Thor Chaichana. In January, the shipping data added that seven ships berthed at the seaports with 224,141 tonnes, saying that two of the vessels berthed at Tincan Port with 73,375 tonnes; Calabar Port, 37,000 tonnes and Lagos Port Complex, 113,766 tonnes.

At Tincan Port, Aquadonna and Altus offloaded 38,711 tonnes and 34,664 tonnes respectively at Josepdam terminal as Calabar Port received 10,000 tonnes from Columbia River; MV Densa Dolphin, 10,000 tonnes and Aquadonna, 17,000 tonnes.

Also, Bright Imabari berthed with 57,200 tonnes and Genco Laddey, 56,566 tonnes at ABTL, Lagos Port. Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has said that Russia would maintain the supply of 1.5 million tonnes of the grain to Nigeria in 2026, while United States would export 1.22 million tonnes of the grain as against the 916,000 metric tonnes imported in 2025, saying despite that the fierce competition, American wheat had remained highly engaged in the Nigerian market.

Also, it was gathered that Poland’s wheat export volumes may reach between 1 million and 1.46 million tonnes as Russia cut up to $7 per metric tonne difference in price for buyers in order to have competitive edge in the global market.

Recall that the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) has said at its 2025 Day-Out Exhibition and Master Class in Lagos that Nigeria consumed about 5.1 million tonnes of wheat each year, while domestic production barely reaches 300,000 tonnes.

The association’s President, Emmanuel Onuorah noted that bread remains one of the most accessible and widely consumed staples in the country, stressing that domestic wheat production had been crippled by insecurity, banditry, kidnappings and attacks on farmers.

He stressed that the economic pressures had further weakened the sector as more than 40 per cent of bakeries had shut down, reducing PBAN’s membership from over 100,000 to fewer than 60,000. In November 2025, the Federal Government flagged off the 2025– 2026 wheat dry-season farming in Borno State, targeting 80,000 farmers across 16 states.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, explained that each farmer would be supported to cultivate half a hectare, stressing that the initiative would produce wheat worth more than N100 billion.

The Borno State Governor, Professor Umara Zulum, appreciated the government’s intervention towards ensuring farmers enjoy maximum security to produce the food they need the most, saying that under the 2025 wet-season farming, most farmers in the state produced food that would last them at least 12 to 18 months.