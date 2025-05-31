Lagos-Calabar Highway: Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Local Content

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting local content, technology transfer, and the empowerment of Nigerians, as he commissioned Phase I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway along with several other key road infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held on Saturday in Lagos, the President directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other relevant ministers to ensure full compliance with local content regulations and to prioritize the training of Nigerians as well as the transfer of technical expertise in all ongoing infrastructure projects.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu warned that the Federal Government would no longer compensate developers who fail to adhere to building regulations or who construct without proper approvals.

He stressed that such developments violate urban planning standards and would not be tolerated.

“Let me warn all developers that the Federal Government will enforce building setbacks in the interest of the nation. Developers who fail to get approvals will not be compensated. We have gazetted and published the setback guidelines, and we will enforce them by all means necessary,” the President stated.

He also commended Engineer Ronald Chagoury for his pivotal role in halting the encroachment of the Atlantic Ocean and for contributing to the preservation of Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

He described the intervention as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s infrastructure journey.

“I said we would do it, and we did. We averted a disaster greater than a tsunami in Victoria Island and Ikoyi,” Tinubu said, highlighting the achievement as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

Appealing for continued public support and understanding, the President assured Nigerians that the economy is recovering.

He pointed to increasing stability in the foreign exchange market and a gradual reduction in food prices as signs of economic improvement. “Hope is here. Our economy is recovering,” he declared.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Works, contractors, and Lagos residents for their cooperation and commitment to the project’s success, urging all Nigerians to protect and maintain the infrastructure for future generations.

“It is with great pleasure and a sense of fulfilment that I commission the completed segment of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway — Phase I, Section I, from Ahmadu Bello Way to the Eleko Village Area in the Lekki Peninsula. This is part of a 700-kilometre highway project that will connect the coastal areas of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States,” Tinubu stated.

He praised Hitech Construction Company Limited for executing the project to world-class standards, noting that the use of Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement instead of the more common flexible pavement ensures durability and long-term value.

Meanwhile, Minister of Works David Umahi disclosed that ₦18 billion had already been paid as compensation to individuals and communities affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

In addition to the Lagos project, the President also commissioned several completed road and bridge projects across the South-South and South-East regions. These include the rehabilitation of the Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road Section II, which spans Benue and Cross River States, and the dualisation of East-West Road Section II, from Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt to Ahoada in Rivers State. Also commissioned were the rehabilitated Alesi-Ugep section in Cross River, the upgraded Eleme Junction–Onne Port stretch of the East-West Road in Rivers State, and the rehabilitated Enugu–Port Harcourt Road Section III, spanning Enugu to Lokpanta.

Additionally, the President inaugurated a newly constructed bridge at Akpoha in Ebonyi State, replacing a near-collapsed structure, as well as the reconstructed Enugu Bridge located near the New Artisan Market along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road.

