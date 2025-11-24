The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has dismissed a suit filed by Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and four others over the Lagos-Calabar Highway project.

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes, Ifeoma Okengwu, and her company had approached the court to stop the Federal Ministry of Works from using a portion of land claimed to belong to Winhomes for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and sought $250 million in damages.

In his judgment delivered on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, held that Winhomes had already sold or transferred its interest in the land to third parties and that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

The judge noted that the plaintiffs’ claims were centred on the Land Use Act and allegations of trespass, falling outside the court’s powers under Section 251 of the Constitution.

Justice Aluko further noted that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to file the case since they admitted in their documents that they had sold their interest in the land to third parties and failed to show any reasonable cause of action against the defendants.

Recall that Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd. had acquired a parcel of land from a local community on the Lagos shoreline that falls within the path of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The firm declined to relinquish it, insisting that the highway’s design be altered to spare the undeveloped plots.

The Federal Ministry of Works proceeded with the demolition after a series of stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment and Right of Way (RoW) and refusal to accept the monetary compensation offered, leading to the court case.

In response, the Ministry of Works stated that the ruling has put an end to what it described as campaigns of calumny against the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other officials of the ministry by Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd.