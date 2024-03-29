Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway Project, A Transformational Initiative – IDSG

The Ilaje Development Summit Group (IDSG) has said the Lagos-Calabar coastal superhighway project is a laudable project with incredible transformational and positive impacts.

In a statement made available on Friday, the group said the project that is spearheaded by the Federal Executive Council, is a transformative initiative and has promises to revolutionize infrastructure development along the Ilaje coastal line in Ondo State, Nigeria.

The Deputy Executive Administrator of the IDSG, Dr. Ola Judah, commended the visionary efforts of the Federal Government in embarking on this historic endeavor which according to him marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s infrastructural landscape, echoing the spirit of progress and innovation that defines the nation.

“The Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway represents more than just a road; it is a lifeline of progress for our coastal communities, poised to unlock boundless opportunities for growth and development,” Judah said.

“The benefits of this ambitious project extend far beyond mere transportation logistics. By linking Lagos and Calabar with a state-of-the-art highway spanning over 700 kilometers, communities along the Ilaje coastal line stand to gain unprecedented access to economic opportunities, social integration, and sustainable development.”

He added: “The IDSG recognizes the potential of this superhighway to catalyze growth and prosperity in Ondo State, particularly within the Ilaje region. As a vital artery of connectivity, it will facilitate trade, tourism, and investment, unlocking the latent potential of our coastal resources and empowering local industries to thrive.

“The coastal superhighway project is not just about paving roads; the project will pave the way for a brighter future, where every community along the Ilaje coast can thrive and flourish,” Judah, stated, adding that the project will enhance accessibility to essential services such as healthcare, education, and emergency response, thereby improving the quality of life for residents of Ilaje and neighboring communities.”

According to Judah, the group believes that the transformative infrastructure project aligns perfectly with the objectives of the IDSG, which, he said, are centered on promoting inclusive development, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion in the Ilaje region.

“We, therefore, call upon stakeholders at all levels of government, private sector partners, and civil society organizations to rally behind this laudable initiative and ensure its successful implementation.

“Together, we can harness the transformative power of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway to unlock the full potential of Ilaje and propel our beloved nation towards a brighter, more prosperous future,” Judah said.