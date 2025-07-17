Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: Court Advises Parties To Maintain Status Quo

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi and presided over by Justice A. Aluko has advised all parties involved in the legal dispute over the realignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

The matter, brought by the Foreign Investors Network of Nigeria against the Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Works David Umahi, the Controller of Works Lagos, and Hi-Tech Construction Company, concerns the demolition of properties belonging to Nigerian investors in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos following the road’s realignment.

The plaintiffs, an umbrella body representing affected investors, are seeking an injunction to restrain further demolition of their properties, arguing that a significant portion had already been destroyed.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Aluko declined to issue a formal ruling on the request for an injunction but urged both parties to refrain from actions that could alter the subject matter of the case.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, counsel to the plaintiffs, Valerian Nwadike, said:

“The matter came up for the first time today and all parties were represented. My Lord did not make an official order but admonished all parties to maintain the status quo and avoid tampering with the res. We respect the court and will abide by the directive.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society organisations staged a protest outside the court premises, condemning what they described as the Federal Government’s failure to pay adequate compensation and the “illegal realignment” of the coastal highway.

Protesters held placards with messages such as: “$250 million gone, is this Renewed Hope?”, “Mr President, we are not against the Coastal Road, but we are victims of impunity,” and “David Umahi, your road is paved with injustice.”

Shina Loremikan, a leader of the coalition, called on the court to address the grievances of the affected property owners.

“What compensation are you offering a property owner of an acre of land? Is it the same as what you offer someone with a three-bedroom flat or a duplex? We must handle these matters properly if we want to encourage foreign investment,” he said.

Another legal practitioner, Tahir Daramola, accused the Federal Government of failing to meet the legal requirements for acquiring the affected lands. According to him, the investors had sunk over $250 million into the properties before they were demolished.