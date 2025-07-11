‘Lagos-Calabar Coastal Project, A Scam’ -Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, on Friday, described the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project as a “scam.”

This is as he accuses the Bola Tinubu-led administration of lacking tangible projects that benefit Nigerians.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, lawal also criticised the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project, claiming successive governments have used it as a political talking point without completing it.

Lawal dismissed the project, questioning its relevance in the face of mounting public debt.

“If you ask me, ‘What projects has this government implemented so far that are visible to Nigerians and have impacted their lives?’ I cannot see any.

“At least in northern Nigeria, where I am a frequent traveller, I don’t see any road that they are constructing or rehabilitating. In the South-West, I don’t think there is any.

“They are still talking about the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which it appears every government talks about and votes money for, and it never goes anywhere.

“Their so-called coastal road is just a scam. Every Nigerian knows it is a scam. Even before they started, we knew it would be a scam, and it has become a scam.

“You borrow money from Europe, and before it comes, it is spent over there. So, I don’t understand. What can Nigerians see?

“It has become such that the President can go and commission 30 kilometres of a 700km road — which has even become a source of controversy. So, what are they doing with our money?” he asked.