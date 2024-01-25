Lagos By-Election: Battle for Gbajabiamila’s Replacement

ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the forthcoming by- election for the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency seat and the preparation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party in Lagos State ahead of the poll

With less than two weeks to the February 3 bye- election for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos, the major political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have all shown readiness to battle at the poll for a replacement for the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly for 20 years, tendered his resignation letter on the floor of the House on June 14, 2023, to resume duty as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu. It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on December 22, 2023, released a timetable for conducting bye- elections resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the rerun elections would only involve the political parties and candidates that participated in the general elections unless a party wishes to replace a deceased candidate. However, bye- elections are fresh elections. Yakubu noted that at the end of litigation, the courts ordered the commission to conduct rerun elections in 34 federal and state constituencies, made up of one in the Senate, 11 federal constituencies, and 22 state constituencies. He further stated that the reruns would be held alongside bye-elections, adding that political parties must conduct fresh primaries within the limited period provided by law. His words: “The purpose of this meeting is to brief party leaders on the commission’s preparation for the forthcoming elections to be held early in the New Year. The elections are in two categories.

First, as the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals set up in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections gradually wind up their proceedings, the commission is required to conduct rerun elections in some constituencies by court order. “Secondly, the commission is also required to conduct bye-elections to fill vacancies arising from the death or resignation of members of the national and state Houses of Assembly. The commission intends to combine and conduct the two categories of elections on the same day, the details of which will be discussed at this meeting. Consequently, political parties must conduct fresh primaries within the limited period provided by law. “So far, the Election Petition Appeal Tribunals have ordered the commission to conduct rerun elections in 34 constituencies made up of one senatorial district, 11 federal constituencies and 22 state Assembly constituencies.

However, the 34 constituencies constitute 2.8 per cent of the 1,191 petitions filed by litigants. Significantly, out of the 34 rerun elections, it is only in three cases that the commission was ordered to conduct elections in the entire constituency. In the other 31 constituencies, elections are to be held in a few polling units. “I want to assure you that at the end of all the litigation, including the governorship elections pending on appeal at the Supreme Court, the commission will present a comprehensive analysis of the petitions, including cases where the commission was ordered to issue Certificates of Return to other candidates and the reasons for the decisions by the courts as part of the lessons learnt from the 2023 general elections for the consequential reforms to improve the conduct of future elections. The commission is looking at the first week of February 2024, i.e. in just a little over one month to conduct both the re-run and bye- elections.”

Laguda to fly APC’s flag

With the approval from the electoral body, the parties have elected their candidates in readiness for the exercise. The ruling APC has elected Fuad Laguda as its candidate. Laguda polled 30 votes to defeat three other aspirants – Raheed Owokoniran, Lawal Kabir and Manzu Jemila. In his acceptance speech, Laguda, who enjoyed the support of Gbajabiamila, said: “It is with great humility that I appreciate the leadership of the party at all levels (Federal, State and Local Government) in conducting a free and fair primary, which led to my emergence as the party’s candidate. Special appreciation goes to the leader, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for his unwavering fatherly support towards my aspiration. Sir, I want to assure you that I will make us proud.”

Afemikhe standing for PDP

The PDP, on its part, elected Jerry Afemikhe as its candidate. Afemikhe popularly called Olori Odo emerged victorious after polling 17 votes from a total of 18 accredited Ad-hoc delegates in a free and fair process conducted by the party’s electoral committee led by Mohammed Mainasara Ahmed and monitored and supervised by the INEC officials and security agencies. Members of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party led by the State Secretary, Soji Orioye were also on the ground to witness the primary. Speaking after his victory, Afemikhe expressed his commitment to serve all the communities under Surulere Federal Constituency 01. He promised to deploy his experiences to offer dynamic leadership in addressing the diverse needs of the constituency. He added that he would work in line with his campaign slogan tagged: “Join me let’s empower our people,” urging the good people of the constituency to join hands with him to enable him to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Adebanjo as LP’s flag-bearer

The Labour Party elected Adeola Adebanjo as its candidate at the party’s primary held at Tejuosho, Surulere. Adebanjo defeated two other contestants by polling 12 of the 18 votes cast, while his closest rival, Dr. Adebayo Adefolaseye Adebomi got six votes, the third aspirant, Barr. Kenechukwu Osuji did not get any vote. The primary, monitored by representatives of the INEC led by Mr. Olugbenga Yakubu, Abejide Dupe Veronica, Bola Adewon, Eve Emuh and Mrs R.A. Aliu was held under tight security as the joint forces of “Operation Mesa” comprising the police and soldiers stationed their men at the venue of the and the adjoining streets to forestall breakdown of law and order. The delegates that voted at the primary were drawn from the six wards that made up the Surulere federal constituency 1. According to the Secretary of the Election Management Committee, Mr. Sam Okpala, who is also the party’s secretary in the state, the decision to pick three delegates from each ward in the constituency was a directive from the national body of the party and the delegates were chosen at a party congress held last week.

Before the primary each of the aspirants was given two minutes to convince the delegates about their plan for the party and the constituency they aspired to represent. Declaring Adebanjo winner of the election, the party’s National Organising Secretary Mr. Clement Ojukwu, who doubled as the chairman of the primary election, urged Lagosians and Surulere residents in particular to vote for the party in the upcoming bye- election. In his speech after winning the primary, Adebanjo, who was also the party candidate for the constituency in the 2023 general election, promised to give the people of the constituency qualitative representation. He also promised them wealth creation and a good deal for the youth.

Poll likely to be a three-horse race

The Surulere 1 Federal Constituency bye-election is expected to be a tight contest between the APC, LP and PDP. Although Gbajabiamila enjoyed the support of the constituency, his party may struggle to retain the seat because of ethnic lines created during the 2023 general election in Lagos. Surulere has a good number of non-Yorubas and many of them may decide to vote against APC. But as the parties go into the election, many political analysts in the state believe that the ruling APC has an edge over the opposition and as a result stands a better chance of winning the poll.