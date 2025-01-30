Lagos Butchers Lament As Cow Prices Soar To N1.7m, Daily Slaughter Drops By 40%

Share

Butchers and meat traders across Lagos State are struggling to keep their businesses afloat as the price of cows skyrockets, reaching an unprecedented ₦1.7 million per head.

The sharp increase has sent shocks through the meat industry, raising concerns about affordability for consumers and profitability for traders.

Many butchers at the popular Agege, Oko-Oba, and Mile 12 markets have expressed frustration, attributing the rising costs to multiple factors, including insecurity in northern Nigeria, high transportation costs, and inflation.

A trader at the Oko-Oba Abattoir, Musa Ibrahim, lamented the situation, saying, “Just last year, we could buy a cow for about ₦800,000 to ₦1.2 million, but now, prices have doubled. Customers are complaining, and we are making less profit.”

Transportation challenges have further compounded the problem, as fuel prices remain high, making it more expensive to move cattle from the northern states where they are sourced.

For consumers, the impact is already being felt. Many Lagosians, particularly those in the middle and lower-income classes, are struggling to afford beef, a staple in Nigerian households. Some are turning to alternatives like chicken and fish, while others are reducing their meat consumption altogether.

Reports reveal that butchers are calling on the government to intervene by addressing the root causes of the price surge, including insecurity and inflation, to stabilize the livestock market. Until then, both traders and consumers will continue to bear the brunt of rising costs in the meat industry.

