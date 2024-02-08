Lagos Businessman, Efe Akhigbe, Losses Mother

The family of Akhigbe of Idumoza, Uromi, has announced the death of their mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and mother-in-law, Mrs. Grace Efenmhenineomon Akhigbe, who died on November 30, 2023, at the age of 80.

The burial arrangement, according to the family, has been slated to commence in Uromi today, Thursday, February 8 (vigil mass), Friday, February 9 (lying in state/funeral mass/interment), Saturday, February 10 (entertainment of guests), and thanksgiving on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The late Mrs. Akhigbe is survived by many children and grand-children including a Lagos- based business man, Mr. Efe Akhigbe.