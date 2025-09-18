Lagos Building Fire: Woman Resuming From Maternity Leave, Man On Last Office Day, Among 10 Dead

…as Heirs Holdings, FIRS confirm death of staff members

At least 10 persons have been confirmed dead and many more still in critical condition in the hospital followings the fire that engulfed Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island on Tuesday. The six-storey building houses a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and other companies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Confirming the loss of members of staff yesterday in a statement, Heirs Hold- ings, an investment company founded by Tony Elumelu, a subsidiary to United Bank for Africa, with interests spanning real estate, power, hospitality, and financial services, said: “I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers, that took the lives of our dear colleagues.”

Though Heirs Holding did not mention the actual number of staff who died in the incident, a source with the branch of the bank said six members of staff including a man who was in the office for the last time following his retirement and a woman who just resumed from maternity same Tuesday were among the dead.

Also the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed that it lost four of its staff in fire incident at Afriland building on Tuesday. In a statement yesterday, the spokesperson the agency, Dare Adekanmbi said that the four deceased staff worked in one of their two offices in the high-rise building.