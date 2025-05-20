New Telegraph

May 20, 2025
Lagos Building Collapse: NEMA Confirms One Dead

Emergency response teams have recovered the body of one victim from the site of a two-storey building that collapsed on Sunday afternoon in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development yesterday.

Farinloye stated that the structure, which was still under construction at the time of the incident, is located along Ishaga Road, directly opposite the Central Mosque in Idi Araba, Mushin.

“So far, one person has been confirmed dead, while three others have been rescued alive. Search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Farinloye said.

