Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Five

The total number of people confirmed dead in the collapsed three-storey building has risen to five, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed on Sunday morning.

The Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu provided the updated figures, stating that all five deceased were adults.

The building, located at 10 Oremeta Street, Ojodu Berger, collapsed around 8:32 am on Saturday, leaving scores trapped under the rubble.

During his visit to the scene, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, confirmed that 22 victims had been rescued from the site.

Despite the building being old, it was being used as an eatery, with construction work also underway at the time of the collapse.

Earlier updates shared around 11 pm on Saturday indicated that 11 women had been rescued, with two fatalities confirmed.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service reported 12 survivors by 8:17 pm.

Additionally, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed two deaths, one male and one female, with 15 people rescued as of 8:23 pm on Saturday.

In his Sunday morning update, Oke-Osanyintolu stated: “A total of 13 adults have been rescued alive so far and have received pre-hospital care.

“Five adult fatalities have been recovered and transferred to the morgue. All first responders remain on the scene to continue search and rescue operations. Further updates will follow.”

