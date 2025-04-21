Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Five, 22 Rescued Alive

Share

…Lagos govt hunts for landlord

The total number of people recovered dead from the re- cent collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has risen to five, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed yesterday.

Permanent Secretary (PS) Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu gave the figure in an update shared with newsmen. According to him, all the five de- ceased were adults, adding that the update was as at 5am.

The three storey building located at 10 Oremeta Street, Ojodu Berger caved in around 8:32am on Saturday leaving scores trapped underneath the rubble. During his visit to the scene, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh revealed that 22 victims had been rescued from the building.

Despite being an old building, it was being used as an eatery while construction work was also ongoing at the time it caved in. In an earlier update shared around 11pm on Saturday, Oke-Osanyintolu said those rescued included 11 women, confirming two fatalities, while the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service put the figure of survivors at 12 as at 8:17pm.

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) con- firmed two deaths comprising a male and a female with 15 rescued as of 8:23pm on Saturday.

Share