Lagos Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 7

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yesterday, said the death toll from the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed at OjoduBerger area of Lagos has risen to seven.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the total number of people rescued had increased to 13. “As at the time of this report, total number of victims is now 20 persons.

13 people have been rescued alive, comprising of four adult females and nine adult males. “The number of bodies recovered so far are now seven persons comprising of five adult females and two adult males,” he said.

He said the operation was still ongoing, adding that safety precautions had been activated. “Crowd control, outer, and inner cordons is still maintained to ensure safe operation,” he said.

NAN had earlier reported that the incident happened around 09.45 hrs on Saturday. “Following distress alerts at 09.45hrs, LASEMA activated the Emergency Response Plans from Command and Control Centre, Alausa and Onipanu.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene by 09.52hrs, it was discovered that a three-storey building housing a restaurant and bar had collapsed, with several victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location,” he said.

