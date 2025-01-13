Lagos Broadcasting Staff Protests Against Poor Working Condition

Share

Despite late-hour appeals by the Lagos State government to dissuade staff from embarking on proposed strike action, the broadcasting operations on Monday distraught workers across the State-owned radio and television establishments.

The workers at Lagos Television, Radio Lagos, Eko FM and Traffic Radio have been downtooled as they protest poor wages and working conditions. The staff also complain about what they call casualisation.

The staff members, however, called on the state government to put an end to the contract staff arrangement. “Once we are not on the Oracle platform, what it means is that your appointment is not regularised”, said one of them who chose anonymity.

“Part of the things the Government ought to look into is the issue of regularisation of employment. Our name is not on Oracle”, said another staff member with Traffic Radio embossed on his breast pocket. Oracle is the platform where all bonafide Lagos State staff are enrolled for payment of salaries and emoluments.

Other staff members who spoke in hushed tones also complained about the configuration of the management of the government-owned broadcast houses.

Those who spoke with New Telegraph echoed their voice against the practice whereby career officers and broadcast professionals have been hindered from becoming the head of the organisations.

They decried a situation whereby ‘heads are brought from outside without recourse to experience and requisite qualifications.’

The protesting staffers said that management had ignored every appeal to find a solution to the problems, including warming strikes and letters.

