Lagos Boosts O’Level Results With Eko Learner

The Lagos State Government has launched the “Eko Learner” initiative, a comprehensive program aimed at improving the academic performance of secondary school students across the State.

The initiative is designed to provide students with quality learning resources and better prepare them for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) through televised lectures.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Alli-Balogun, announced the program on Thursday during the ongoing Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

He stated that the ministry has taken deliberate steps to address the recent decline in students’ performance in WASSCE and other external examinations.

Under the Eko Learner programme, proficient teachers—recruited through a rigorous selection process—will deliver lessons in subjects including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Government, History, Literature-in-English, and Yoruba. These lessons will be broadcast on Lagos Television (LTV).

Scheduled to run for 26 weeks starting January 2025, the programme will air 30-minute episodes, which will also be archived for easy access by students and teachers.

Alli-Balogun noted that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has relieved parents of the financial burden of examination fees through the state’s free education programme.

He revealed that 56,134 students have been verified and captured as beneficiaries of the free WAEC registration for 2025. Additionally, the state paid N1,577,794,000 in examination fees for 58,188 students who sat for the 2024 WASSCE.

Reaffirming the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to educational excellence, the Commissioner said efforts are underway to ensure that secondary school graduates excel in both internal and external examinations such as WAEC, JAMB, and NABTEB.

To address the drop in WAEC performance, the Ministry has held strategic meetings with principals across the six education districts and encouraged the exclusive promotion of high-achieving students to terminal classes.

“We’ve also advocated for the revival of school activities that stimulate students’ natural learning abilities and overall development,” said Alli-Balogun.

He added that the government has begun implementing interactive learning strategies—such as experiments, hands-on projects, and creative activities in arts, music, and drama—while also reviving physical and health education programmes to foster teamwork and discipline.

“This approach allows students to take ownership of their learning by leading clubs, projects, and other interest-based initiatives. Reviving these activities will provide a more holistic education that prepares students for success in all areas of life,” he said.

As part of the policy changes, Alli-Balogun announced that school principals and vice principals must now teach for six and eight periods per week respectively, and this must be reflected in school timetables.

Furthermore, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has been tasked with submitting unaltered reports on cases of truancy, absenteeism, sexual misconduct, negligence, and other inappropriate behaviors by teachers.

He stressed that any teacher found guilty of immoral conduct, examination malpractice, or encouraging mediocrity will be sanctioned in line with existing laws.

“In line with global best practices, we have also reviewed the existing education laws and the 2018 Education Policy to reflect current realities in the sector,” the Commissioner added.

