Lagos Book Walk: Influential books, reading groups join campaign

As the 2024 annual edition of Lagos Book Walk established by the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) is gathering momentum, many influential books and reading groups have signed up to join the campaign designed to create more awareness for books and literacy.

The Lagos Book Walk (#NBRPLagosBookWalk) is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, March 7, and will start at Falomo Roundabout through Awolowo Road, Ikoyi and end at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, where a series of book and entertainment activities will take place to bring what is being planned as a memorable day to a close.

Book organisations that have signalled their intention to join the walk include the UN SDGs Book Clubs African Chapter, Lantern Books, AIFA Reading Society, Borders Literature for all Nations, ZODML Library and Alogba Community Library, Ikorodu. Other partner bodies include Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF), Nigeria Book Fair Trust (organisers of Nigeria International Book Fair), Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), Nigeria Publishers Association (NPA) and a host of other bookrelated organisations. The Network of Book Clubs had earlier outlined its strong and impactful package of activities for