Lagos Bond Issuance Hits N310bn After 55% Oversubscription

Lagos State has recorded a major financial breakthrough with its latest bond issuance, which closed with an impressive ₦310 billion total subscription, reflecting a 55 per cent oversubscription and strong investor confidence in the state’s fiscal credibility.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the issuance comprised a ₦200 billion Conventional Bond and a ₦14.8 billion Green Bond.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Yomi Oluyomi, noted that both instruments attracted overwhelming interest from investors.

Oluyomi confirmed that the Conventional Bond alone saw subscriptions totaling ₦308 billion, describing it as “the largest ever issued by a non-corporate sub-national in Nigeria’s history.”

He added that Lagos became the first sub-national government in the country to issue an impact climate bond. “The Green Bond attracted ₦28.7 billion, 94% more than the target,” he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the outcome reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms and Lagos State’s strategic direction.

He attributed the strong investor appetite to the broader national economic reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This reflects global confidence in Nigeria’s economy, fostered by the bold reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, as reflected in the recent oversubscription of the Federal Government’s Eurobond,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He described the success as a testament to Lagos’ resilience and the support of private sector partners who share the state’s vision of building Africa’s model megacity.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability and fiscal transparency, stating, “We shall continue to ensure prudent financial management as we provide a conducive environment for businesses to grow. Our dream is to make Lagos a global financial hub; we will keep our eyes on the ball.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that proceeds from the bond issuance will be deployed to critical projects under the state’s THEMES+ Agenda, covering transportation, healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability.

“These projects aim to improve the livelihood and well-being of all Lagosians and secure a more prosperous and resilient future for the state,” he added.

The successful issuance further cements Lagos State’s position as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse and a leading financial destination in Africa.