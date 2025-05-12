Lagos, BoI, Others To Sign MoU To Boost SME Access To Finance

Share

The Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, has concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Industry (BOI) and Sterling Bank as part of efforts to boost access to finance for small and mediumscale entrepreneurs across the state.

The signing ceremony, which is part of activities for the launch of a new initiative, tagged: “Lagos State Access to Finance for SMEs through Cooperatives (LASMECO) Programme,” was held at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the state Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment (LASMECO), Folashade Ambrose, the programme is first-of-its-kind public-private financing platform that aims at delivering low-interest, risk-mitigated loans to SMEs across strategic sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, creative industries, manufacturing, and circular economy clusters.

Ambrose further explained that the initiative is a game-changer that would accelerate access to finance for SME business owners in the state by providing a loan of up to N10 million at a nine per cent interest rate for two to three years.

She also added that the loans are non-collateralised with 50 per cent guaranteed by Sterling Bank, stating that the access to finance for SMEs initiative, which was launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

