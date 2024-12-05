Lagos’ Boat Regatta 2024 Holds December 21

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced that the highly anticipated Lagos State Boat Regatta 2024, will now take place on December 21.

Initially scheduled for the Easter period, the event was postponed to ensure optimal participation and provide an elevated experience for all attendees.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to making the Lagos Boat Regatta a spectacular celebration of Lagos’ rich aquatic heritage.

“The postponement has given us the opportunity to enhance the programme and deliver a bigger, better, and more inclusive event”, the Commissioner remarked.

The Lagos Boat Regatta, according to the statement, promises to be an unforgettable occasion for Lagosians and visitors alike.

It will showcase the vibrant aquatic life and cultural diversity of Lagos while reinforcing the State’s position as a premier tourism destination in Africa.

