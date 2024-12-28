Lagos Boat Regatta 2024: Celebration of Aquatic Splendour

Share

Lagos State known for its Aquatic Splendour last week celebrated the beauty of its waterways and water tourism when it staged a colourful and entertaining Boat Regatta at the Five Cowries Creek, Ikoyi.

The event was devoted to highlighting the state maritime heritage, fostering economic growth, and promoting tourism. With the theme; Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life, the exciting event that celebrated the vibrancy of Lagos and the beauty of its waterways brought together Lagosians, cultural enthusiasts, and different dignitaries, with the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, headlining the one-day celebration.

The Commissioner highlighted the significance of the celebration, noting that it is a great boost for tourism and the economic development of the state. This is as she paid tribute to the state governor for his unwavering support and huge investment in waterways development.

Speaking on the theme of the one-day water tourism celebration, Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life, she noted that it, ‘‘underscores the integral role our waterways play in shaping our history and identity as Lagosians. The Regatta is not only a showcase of our vibrant traditions but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering tourism, cultural pride, and unity.

‘‘Through the dazzling display of decorated boats, exhilarating traditional races, and captivating water sports, we celebrate the boundless creativity and dynamism of our people. Beyond its cultural significance, this event serves as a driver of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local businesses. It further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

‘‘I wish to commend the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose unwavering dedication to the development of our waterways and tourism infrastructure has made events like this possible. His administration’s efforts in promoting sustainability and environmental conservation are truly commendable and align perfectly with the essence of this occasion.’’

She expressed delight with the Ministry’s ability to host the event after many years of planning. This is as she welcomed the visitors to the event, and wished them an exciting moment.

She said: ‘‘It is with great joy and honour that I welcome you all to the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024, a spectacular celebration of our waterways, culture, and heritage, hosted here at the serene and picturesque Five Cowries Creek.

‘‘I am particularly thrilled that after several attempts to hold this spectacular event for some years now, the event is finally holding today, making all efforts and resources committed into organising this Boat Regatta worthwhile.

‘‘To our esteemed sponsors, partners, and participants, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Your invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this event.

‘‘Distinguished guests, I invite you all to immerse yourselves in today’s festivities as we come together to celebrate Lagos-our water, our heritage, and our life.’’

Participants and attendees witnessed an array of decorated boats adorned with colourful flags, cultural motifs, and artistic designs that reflected Nigeria’s diverse heritage. Ranging from war canoes to traditional watercraft, each boat told a story of inter-communal cooperation and the creativity of the people of Lagos.

From traditional songs and dances to the serene backdrop of Five Cowries Creek, the regatta offered a rich and immersive cultural experience.

The event drew participants and spectators from all walks of life, fostering a sense of unity and pride in Lagos’ heritage.

Chief Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, Head of the Kosoko family, provided historical context to the regatta, stating that the tradition dates back to 1966. He disclosed that every division in Lagos State has its boat festival as the Lagos Boat Regatta unites these individual traditions into one grand celebration, showcasing cultural displays, creative performances, and historical war reenactment on water.

He added that this year’s event demonstrated a fusion of cultural pride and modern tourism initiatives, paving the way for an even bigger celebration in 2025.

The regatta also served as a platform for boosting the local economy. Vendors thrived at the event, selling everything from snacks to traditional crafts.

Olojo-Kosoko remarked on the economic benefits of such cultural events, noting how they allow local businesses to flourish even during economic downturns.

He applauded the Lagos State government’s use of tourism as a tool for economic growth, particularly through events that attract tourists and provide opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Attendees lauded the Lagos State government for its efforts in promoting tourism and preserving its cultural heritage.

Many expressed optimism about the future of such events, citing their potential to further elevate Lagos as a global tourism destination.

