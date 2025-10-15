Lagos Bizman Sends SoS To Police Over Alleged Abduction Of Son By Suspected Cultists

A Lagos based businessman, Chief Michael Igbokwe, has sent a Save Our Soul (SoS), message to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Iba Police Station, the Area Commander, Area E Festac, the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, over the alleged abduction of his 16-year-old son, Igbokwe Marvelous Chinagorom, by some persons believed to be members of a cult group in the Iba area of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, over allegations of a missing phone.

While accusing some neighbours some of whom he named simply as Emeka, Paul Oke, Papa Onyeyinchi, Papa David, Mama Favour and Mama Anah of complicity in the abduction in the evening of October 13, he said the said persons also led some hoodlums into his house to search and turn things upside down in his absence.

He said the persons who accused his son of stealing a phone in the neighbourhood also engaged some cult boys, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons to raid his house and lay ambush for him, with the aim of possibly killing him, over what his son allegedly did in his absence.