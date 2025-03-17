Lagos Bizman Petitions Task Force Chairman Over Car Seized By Officials

Share

A Lagos based businessman, Okpara Franklin, has petitioned the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force over the alleged forceful seizure of his car by some taskforce officials, allegedly working in collusion with some staff of a construction company, CCECC, based in the Mile 2, area of the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

Okpara in the petition appealed to the Taskforce chairman to come to his aid and ensure that his car, a Toyota Camry, allegedly forcefully collected from him by the officials is released to him.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of the officials, in the petition dated March 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, the businessman said on the day in question, he received a call from his maid that his wife was having serious health challenge and needed to be taken to the hospital and in his haste to get home and take care of her he did not notice any official on the bridge, but after he climbed the bridge to connect to Festac town, where he resides, he was stopped by a CCECC staff who was with two LASTMA officials in uniform and others in mufti.

He said immediately the CCECC staff stopped him, the LASTMA officials and others immediately surrounded his car, forcing him out as one of them took over the wheels and refused to allow him take a single thing out of the car, even money for transport to his house, telling him to come to Alausa, Ikeja to pay and get his car.

He alleged that when he got to Alausa the next day, he was charged N150,000 by the official he was directed to, but was later negotiated to N130,000, an amount he does not have because of the many challenges he is facing including the settlement of his wife’s hospital bill.

He is appealing to the chairman to come to his aid and help him retrieve his car, assuring that he is a law abiding citizen, adding that he only passed through where he did because there was no alternative route as the other route was blocked.

“If the road was not blocked and I am not under tension because of the news of my wife’s illness, I would not have passed that route, I am a law abiding person who abides by the traffic laws of the country, but was in a rush to save the life of my wife,” he said.

