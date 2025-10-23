Lagos Bizman Petitions AIG Zone 2, Alleges Intimidation, Attempt To Use Police To Exploit Him

A Lagos based businessman, Ejiofor Tokwukwu has petition the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, over alleged miscarriage of justice, intimidation, collaboration, threats to life, unlawful arrest and unlawful detention by one Uchenna Chukwu and DSP Endurance of the Okokomaiko Police State, OJo area of Lagos State.

Tokwukwu alleged that his arrest, detention and the charges against him all look to him like a set up to exploit and fleece him of his money. He therefore called on the office of the AIG Zone 2 to intervene and take over investigation of the case, as he has lost confidence in the officers of the Okokomaiko Police Station to give him justice in the matter.

In the petition dated October 20, 2025, Tokwukwu said the misunderstanding between himself and the said Uchenna was a fall out of debt owed to his wife from whom Uchenna along with his wife bought some things on credit.

He said though his wife was running the shop before now he took charge of it when his wife had health challenges and had to be taken to where she will be taken care of and on his looking through the record book he discovered that Uchenna owed his wife some money and he had to confront him to pay up.

He said though Uchenna eventually paid up after much delay and in piecemeal, he was not happy about it and vowed never to patronise them again.

He noted however that many months after Uchenna along with his wife came to the shop one evening, with many other customers present to ask for a product and while they were negotiating price, Uchenna suddenly slapped his wife and started beating her, alleging that he, Tochukwu, was fondling the wife’s breast.

He added that though the wife expressed shock at the allegation and denied that it happened, which other people in the shop also attested to, Uchenna insisted and kept beating his wife.

He further alleged that following the incident, Uchenna later came to cause trouble in his shop, causing significant damage and also went ahead to arrest him.

Now, after detaining him for four days, the police at Okokomaiko Police Station, whom he suspects were not on official duty are asking him to pay Uchenna the sum of N1.8million, which they claim is cost of treatment incurred from injuries sustained during the fight and other expenses, otherwise they will deal with him.

However, when contacted for his own side of the story, Uchenna Chukwu, said he was not willing to speak to our correspondent on phone unless at either Zone 2 or at the Okokomaiko Police Station.