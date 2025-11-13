Lagos Bizman Jailed 9 Years For Issuing $91,000 Dud Cheque

An Ikeja High Court yesterday sentenced a businessman, Obinna Anijiofor, to nine years imprisonment for stealing and issuing dud cheques totaling $91,000 (about N91 million).

Justice Ismail Ijelu found Anijiofor guilty on a threecount of conversion, stealing and issuance of dud cheques brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge convicted and sentenced him to nine years’ imprisonment without an option of fine, adding that the sentences would run consecutively.

On count one, the court sentenced the man to two years’ imprisonment for is- suing a dishonoured cheque. On count two, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for issuing dud cheques, and on count three, to five years’ imprisonment for stealing.

Ijelu also ordered the restitution of $32,000 to the complainant, Mr Obinna Onwubuariri. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anijiofor was arraigned on Feb. 10, during which he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case consequently went to trial, during which the prosecution called three witnesses and tendered several documents in evidence, while the defence presented two witnesses.

EFCC counsel, Mr Muhammad Bashir, had told the court that on July 3, 2021, in Lagos, the convict issued a cheque without sufficient funds in his UBA account. Bashir submitted that the convict dishonestly diverted funds entrusted to him for the importation of goods to his personal use.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, and Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.