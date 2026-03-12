Lagos Bizman, Adedoyin Fagbemi, Joins Ancestors

…family announces burial plans

Founder of Citimark Carriers and Skylimit Courier Nigeria Limited and elder statesman, Chief Victor Adedoyin Fagbemi, has passed on to eternal glory.

The Ekiti State-born philanthropist, who died on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the age of 81, was known for his selflessness, forthrightness, humility, generosity, and community service.

An accomplished son of EmureEkiti, the late Aro of Oshodi, Lagos State, and Bobagunwa of Itapa, Ekiti, he made invaluable contributions to nation-building in various capaci- ties in Lagos and Ekiti states. Widely known as “Energy” in political circles, the late Chief Fagbemi was a key political figure in Aboru, Lagos State.

He was honored with the presti- gious titles of Chairman, Community leader, and Bashorun of Aboru during his lifetime. The late pioneer president of the Dynamic Club, Emure-Ekiti, lived a purposeful life, leaving behind a legacy rooted in discipline, integrity, and service to God and humanity.

During a service of songs held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Beechnut Street, Houston, Texas, in the United States of America (USA), family and loved ones paid tribute to him as a man of the people who used his resources to serve society.

Other burial arrangements scheduled in Nigeria to honor the deceased include a service of songs at RCCG City of Light, Aboru, Lagos State, on Friday, April 24. Lying-in-State at the late Chief Fagbemi’s residence in EmureEkiti, Ekiti State, on Thursday, May 7.

Funeral service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday, May 8, and a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 10, at Mercy Gate Provincial Headquarters, EmureEkiti, Ekiti State.

Survived by wives, children, and grandchildren, the late Chief Fagbemi will be deeply missed by family, friends, business associates, and political allies, many of whom he mentored across various spheres of life.