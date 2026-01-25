Lagos Bishop Empowers Widows, Indigent In Church Community

The Founder/President of Holy Fire Evangelical Church, Overseer (also called) Holy Child, Dr Edward Onabadje Benson, has embarked on twelve month long empowerment of the aged, the elderly and the indigent in the church community.

Bishop Benson believes in helping, assisting them in receiving largesse from him. This special human deserves intervention and support.

Everyone deserves financial assistance from their own Lagos headquarters office on every other Sunday after service at a special class to receive lessons, make available envelope shared with cash stashed in it.

Commenting, Evangelist Benson noted that some of these mothers are widows and have no source of livelihood. Oftentimes, we provide them with humanitarian help, offering medical aid, foodstuffs, clothes, sanitary materials, and, especially, to the widows.

He said God created mankind to show love. He said of appreciation from the Creator. It has to take the form of others giving before appreciation from the creator.

“You don’t wake up from your slumber to seek blessings through prayer. But the first thing is to appreciate God for protecting you through the night to see another brand new day,” he said.

He quoted scriptures in Philippians 2:9, 1 Corinthians 2:9, and Psalm 114:7 to buttress his statement. Dr Edward, whose other church name is Miracle Child, made this known at his church’s annual thanksgiving service, christened “Grace for Greater Tomorrow.”

He noted that thanking God has to take precedence before any requests. Mistakenly, humans make requests even in the face of their shortcomings.

The man of God explained that everyone on earth is expected to appreciate God before praying to Him. According to him, we seek God’s mercy, protection, and heartfelt thanksgiving before we table any matter before Him.

The highpoint of the event was the usual empowerment: doling out cash, food to the aged and indigent, who graced the epoch-making occasion.

In the course of the ceremony, some beneficiaries testified to how the timely intervention in their accommodation and hopeless lives was terminated.