Lagos Biennial 2024: ‘Refuge’ as Concept of Nation-State, Physical Space

Akete Art foundation is set to hold its 2024 Lagos Biennial festival at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with artists drawn from within and outside the country to participate in the annual event. The popularity of the art festivals and biennials in ma- jor cities across the world has set a pattern through which contemporary art is imagined, perceived and structured. In a joint press conference held on Wednesday in Lagos, the biennial artistic directors; Kathryn Weir and Folakunle Oshun, said that the Lagos Biennial 2024, themed “Refuge”, addresses the concept of the nation-state and critically reflects on the site of the exhibition, Tafawa Balewa Square, the venue of Nigerian independence celebrations in 1960, and also a key venue of the Festival of Black Arts and Culture FESTAC ’77, notably hosting a concert of the great musician an activist Miriam Makeba.

They noted that the important legacy of FESTAC is seen in its ambition to create a planetary-scale project that celebrates and promotes African culture. “The Lagos Biennial 2024 will bring together artists, who explore how to create an operative notion of refuge that can offer alternate paths towards constructing renewablecommunities and work towards climate justice in this historical moment of systemic crisis. It offers an opportunity to reassess the promises, disappointments, and on- going ramifications of the nation-state model with its panoply of modes of governance under the aegis of global capital,” they said.

Earlier, Weir said the Lagos Biennial would bring together artists who explore how to create an operative notion of refuge that can offer alternate paths towards constructing renewable communities and work towards ecological justice in this historical moment of systemic crisis. It offers an opportunity to reassess the promises, disappointments, and on- going ramifications of the nation-state model with its panoply of modes of governance under the aegis of global capital. “The critical issues of this 21st century even though global in reach – are played out in local, national, and regional spaces.

Their pro- found implications and effects on our lives are enabled and activated in the present by choices made at the level of the individual or community. “By situating Lagos as an international geopolitical nerve point and an international hub for artistic expression, the biennial opens a speculative space for the fabrication of alternate realities,” the festival organiser said.