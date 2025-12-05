Lagos Begins Second Phase Of Polio Outbreak Response Campaign Saturday

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Second Round of the Polio Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign will commence on Saturday, December 6, and run through Tuesday, December 9, 2025, as part of renewed efforts to curb the spread of the poliovirus across the state.

The exercise, coordinated by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and other development partners, forms a major component of the state’s ongoing public health strategy to boost immunity among children.

According to the LSPHCB, this new phase builds on the gains recorded during the first round of the OBR campaign and will intensify coverage in densely populated and high-risk communities. Vaccination officers will be deployed across all 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, to ensure broad and equitable access.

The target population remains children aged 0 to 59 months, regardless of their previous vaccination status. Each eligible child will receive two drops of the novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been certified safe and effective by both NAFDAC and the WHO.

To maximise reach, teams will conduct house-to-house visits and carry out vaccinations in schools, markets, worship centres, motor parks, and other major community locations.

Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the health of every child in the state. He urged parents, caregivers, community leaders, and residents to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that all eligible children are made available for immunisation.

He described the campaign as a critical step toward sustaining Lagos State’s progress in eliminating poliovirus transmission and strengthening overall public health security.