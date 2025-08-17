Lagos Begins Second Phase Of Ogudu-Ifako Bridge Repairs

…Traffic Diversions Announced

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the second phase of rehabilitation works on the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area, scheduled to run from Tuesday, August 19, 2025, to Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The repair, according to the State Government, focuses on the expansion joints on the bridge inbound Lagos Island.

To mitigate disruptions, the government has designed a traffic diversion plan. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including Oshodi: Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony (by Taxi Park).

To Victoria Island: Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony (via Town Planning Way), connect to Gbagada, and access the Third Mainland Bridge Alternative Route: Ikorodu Road to Funsho Williams Avenue and onward to Eko Bridge

From Ikeja and Environs: Maryland to Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue and then Eko Bridge, or connect to Oshodi via Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, on Sunday urged motorists to exhibit absolute compliance and uncompromising observance of traffic regulations during this period.

He emphasised that LASTMA officers have been deployed to ensure the free flow of traffic, enforce discipline, and respond to emergencies.

LASTMA has stationed mini and heavy-duty towing apparatus along diversion routes and critical intersections to promptly address breakdowns, vehicular mishaps, or other exigencies. Motorists are also advised to report incidents or emergencies via LASTMA’s dedicated hotline: 080000527862.

The Lagos State Government further assured residents that the partial closure is part of its traffic management plan designed to deliver lasting infrastructure for the collective well-being of Lagosians. Motorists are advised to exercise patience, prudence, and civic obligation during this period.