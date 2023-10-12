Lagos Begins Removal Of Illegal Structures in Lekki

The Lagos State Government has started demolishing structures built over drainage systems in an effort to stop the recurring flooding that has become a danger to locals whenever there is a significant downpour in the Lekki Phase 2 area.

The government, acting through representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, allegedly evict- ed owners of multimillion naira buildings in Lekki Phase 2 in order to demolish the structures after serving them eviction notices, but they allegedly refused.

The demolition began yesterday along Mobil Road in Lekki Phase 2 following the expiration of the state government’s one-week notice to the occupiers. A high-rise structure that had been flagged by the government for breaking the state environmental regulations was seen being torn down in a video on social media.

While confirming the demolition, Tokunboh Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, revealed that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, had given his approval for the removal of illegal buildings and shanties situated on canal and drainage along the Gedegede – Mobil road – Ikota drainage channel at Lekki Phase 2.

He claimed that the effort is intended to restore the original de- sign of the drainage channel for Lagos State along the axis in order to ensure the free flow of water and lessen flooding. Wahab, who was represented by top ministry personnel during the demolition exercise, said that the exercise started after their notices had expired.