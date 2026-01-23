Lagos Begins Medical Screening for Intending Pilgrims, Appoints LGA Coordinators

The Lagos State Government has commenced medical screening for all intending pilgrims performing the 2026 Holy pilgrimage exercise in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the state.

This was disclosed by the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin in a statement.

He said: “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the screening, according to the schedule drawn by the medical team, headed by Dr Mazeedat Erinosho, is expected to commence from Wednesday, January 14, 2026 and end on Saturday 24, January, 2026 in ten centres across the State”.

He emphasised that for easy accessibility and operational flexibility, the Local Government Areas were grouped under designated screening sites and health facilities for testing.

These include, Agege and Ifako-Ijaiye LGAs (Agege LGA Secretariat/General Hospital,Orile-Agege); Ikeja and Oshodi-Isolo (Ikeja LGA Secretariat/ BT Diagnostic Center, LASUTH, Ikeja); Shomolu & Mushin (Mushin LGA Secretariat/Bukyano Medical Diagnostic/BT Diagnostic, LASUTH, Ikeja); Eti-Osa, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki (General Hospital, IbejuLekki) and Badagry and Ojo (General Hospital, Badagry).

Others are Amuwo-Odofin, Apapa and Ajeromi-Ifelodun (Ajeromi LGA Secretariat/Bukyano Medical Diagnostic); Surulere, Lagos Mainland & Lagos Island (Surulere LGA Secretariat/Bukyano Medical Diagnostic); Ikorodu and Kosofe (Ikorodu LGA Secretariat/GH Ikorodu); Alimosho (Alimosho LGA Secretariat/Bukyano Diagnostic) and Government officials (AdeyemiBero/BT Diagnostic LASUTH, Ikeja).

The Board Secretary appealed to every intending pilgrims to ensure their presence at the exercise, warning that any intending pilgrims that fails to present his/herself for the screening would automatically be denied entry visa by the Saudi embassy.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has appointed Local Government Schedule Officers whose responsibility is to coordinate and see to the welfare of the pilgrims both in Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The coordinators appointed for coordinating the pilgrims in each of the LGAs are, Sanusi-Alaka Hajara (Agege); Kadiri Kudirat Oluwatoyin (Ajeromi); Bello Aminat Yetunde (Alimosho); Oladipupo Sherifat Abeni (Amuwo-Odofin); Mumeen Rabiu Adebayo (Apapa); Gafar Mojeed (Badagry); Gatta Tajudeen Abiola (Epe/Eti-Osa); Adeoye Rohimot (Ifako-Ijaiye); Ige Rasaq Kolade (Ikeja) and Murtador Morenikeji Saudat.