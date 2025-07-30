Lagos Begins E-Callup Enforcement For Trucks On Lekki-Epe Corridor August 1

The Lagos State Government will begin enforcement of the E-Call up system for trucks operating along the LekkiEpe corridor on Friday, August 1, following months of planning, engagement, and public sensitisation.

The move is aimed at decongesting the increasingly busy axis, tackling illegal parking, and improving traffic flow and public safety in the area, which is fast becoming a critical economic hub.

In a statement yesterday, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, said the state has completed preparatory activities including key stakeholder meetings and the operational readiness of seven designated truck parks.

“To ensure a seamless transition, the ministry, in collaboration with E-Call Up Technologies, has launched a familiarisation exercise across the approved parks,” Ogunlola said.

The initiative includes free testing of the system, driver education, and handson support to guide operators through the registration and compliance process.

To date, approximately 10,000 trucks have been registered under the new system, with more expected to come on board in the coming days.

As part of its response to stakeholders’ concerns, the state government has also reduced the park usage fee from N12,500 to N10,000.

“This initiative aims to streamline truck movements, ease traffic congestion, eliminate illegal parking, and enhance compliance among operators,” Ogunlola explained.

“It is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, safeguard road infrastructure, enhance public safety, and stimulate economic activity along the corridor.”