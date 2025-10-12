Lagos-Based NGO Supports 300 Sickle Cell Patients

A Lagos-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, on Sunday empowered no fewer than 300 individuals living with sickle cell disorder (SCD) through business grants and work tools.

Speaking at the event tagged Project Empower A Warrior (PEW 4.0), the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CrimsonBow, Ms. Timi Edwin, said the empowerment programme was designed to alleviate the challenges faced by persons living with sickle cell anaemia and help them achieve financial independence.

“This platform is devoted to supporting and uplifting individuals living with sickle cell disorder and their caregivers. We are part of a strong, compassionate community bound by empathy, hope, and resilience,” she said.

According to Edwin, the Project Empower A Warrior initiative seeks to “inform, inspire, and equip warriors with the tools, skills, and opportunities to live fulfilled, independent, and meaningful lives.”

She explained that the initiative has empowered nearly 2,000 people in the past four years, adding that 2025 edition would see over 300 beneficiaries go home with business tools and kitchen utensils.

Edwin also announced that winners of the talent pitch contest would receive cash prizes, ₦1 million for the winner, ₦500,000 for the first runner-up, and ₦250,000 for the second runner-up in addition to several microgrants for small business owners.

“Sickle cell is already a limiting disorder. We want to change that narrative. We do not want to just survive; we want to thrive,” she said. “If we come together to empower our warriors, we can help them build businesses, pay hospital bills, and support their families.”

She urged the beneficiaries to “step forward boldly in business” and overcome fear, saying, “Every great achievement begins with a little fear and a lot of faith.”

Edwin also expressed gratitude to the organisation’s partners, facilitators, and sponsors for their consistent support and called on the government, corporate bodies, and well-meaning Nigerians to invest in sickle cell patients to enhance their economic and physical well-being.

Delivering a keynote address, Mr. Olalekan Owonikoko, Executive Director of Project Enable Africa, urged persons with sickle cell disorder to take responsibility for their lives and focus their energy on possibilities rather than limitations.

“The mind is powerful. If we strengthen it, we can move beyond physical limitations,” Owonikoko said. “Do not be afraid of failure. Show up boldly and manifest strength, even people less capable than you are doing so.”

Also speaking, the Project Coordinator, Mrs. Christiana Bakare, explained that Project Empower A Warrior was launched in 2022 to connect closely with adult warriors and caregivers and provide targeted interventions to reduce their socio-economic burdens.

Bakare noted that sickle cell remains a major public health concern in Nigeria, with about 150,000 babies born annually with the condition and only about half surviving beyond age five.

“One of the core aims of this initiative is to ensure continuous care, empowerment, and support for people living with SCD,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries, Master Aduragbemi Akinyosoye, who received a wireless clipper, said the tool would serve both domestic and commercial purposes, while Mrs. Temitope Ibrahim, winner of the ₦1 million talent pitch prize, expressed gratitude to the NGO for transforming her catering business and giving her “hope for a better future.”

Other winners included Adekoye Sarah, who received ₦500,000, and Adebisi Omotayo, who got ₦250,000.