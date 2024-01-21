Lagos Bans ‘Styrofoam’ Disposable Plastics Over Environmental Hazard

The Lagos State Government has banned the use and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics within the state.

Styrofoam is a trademarked brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam (XPS) used for building insulation on walls, roofs, and foundations.

They provide thermal insulation and are used as water barriers. Styrofoam is also used to manufacture disposable plates commonly found at eateries or used by caterers.

This decision by the Lagos State Government to ban the Styrofoam disposable plates was communicated by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab on his ‘X’ handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The ban is in response to the environmental challenges posed by these materials, especially the non-biodegradable Styrofoam.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognises numerous dangers that styrene poses to the central nervous system, and exposure to styrene can cause headaches, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, malaise, and difficulty in concentrating.

The banned Styrofoam plastics are very popular in social engagements as disposable plates they are used to produce are commonly used during parties and household social engagements.

Their Prohibition will lead to consumers diverting to other plastic products to fill the gap that would be created by the ban.

Styrofoam is not only a hazardous air pollutant, but it also endangers individuals, the environment, and animals.

The worst aspect is that Styrofoam takes over 500 years to degrade, releasing toxic chemicals into the environment in the process