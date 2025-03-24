Lagos Backs TASG As Winners Emerge At Athletics Meet

Share

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its support for grassroots sports development as young athletes showcased their talents at the second season of The Athletics School Games (TASG).

The one-day event, held at the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Sports Complex, drew enthusiastic participation from 16 schools, including eight primary and eight secondary schools.

The competition, which was sanctioned by the Lagos State Athletics Association (LSAA) and supervised by officials from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), saw students competing in various track and field events.

Despite the heat, young athletes thrilled the crowd with impressive performances, cheered on by parents, guardians, and school officials. At the end of the day, St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, and Grange School, Lagos, topped the medal table in the primary and secondary categories, respectively.

In the primary school division, St. Saviour’s dominated the relay events, amassing 214 points to claim the top prize. Grange School followed closely in second place with 213 points, while Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School secured third place with 152 points.

