Lagos Auto Crash Claims 1, FRSC Urges Caution

A fatal auto crash yesterday along the busy Trade Fair -Agbara route of the Lagos Badagry Expressway, at Iyana Era bus stop, left one man dead and two others injured, sparking renewed calls for road safety vigilance.

The collision, involved a commercial blue Mack truck (AKD 579 XM) and a private silver Lexus sedan (LSR 545 JN), according to officials the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Confirming the incident in a statement, the FRSC Lagos Sector Command’s Public Education Officer, Elizabeth Jayeola said preliminary investigations attributed the crash to “speed violation and loss of control,” despite the road’s smooth condition.

Five adult males were involved, with one fatality and two sustaining injuries. Emergency teams arrived within four minutes of notification, swiftly managing the scene, she added.

Injured victims were transported to Alimosho General Hospital, while the deceased, trapped in the Lexus, was towed with the vehicle to Ijanikin Police Station. The Mack truck was cleared by FRSC crews, restoring traffic flow.

Jayeola emphasised the crash’s violent impact, urging motorists to prioritise caution. “Speed remains a deadly menace, even on well-maintained roads,” she stated.

Lagos FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, extended condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured swift recovery. “This tragedy is a stark reminder: control your speed, control your vehicle. We must collectively prevent such avoidable losses,” he urged.

