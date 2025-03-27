Lagos Auto Crash: 7 Injured As Driver Flees Scene

Share

A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Thursday along the Sabo-Itokin Expressway in Ikorodu, Lagos State, leaving seven passengers injured.

The crash involved two commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep, which collided after the driver of the Jeep attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control.

According to preliminary findings by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the driver of the Lexus Jeep fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning his vehicle and leaving the injured passengers behind.

Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, stated that traffic personnel, in collaboration with security operatives from the Area ‘N’ Police Division, swiftly secured the accident scene, managed traffic disruptions, and facilitated the evacuation of the wrecked vehicles.

The injured passengers were urgently transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and the need for drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

Taofiq said, “All injured passengers were urgently transported to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for medical treatment by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS),” he revealed.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy for the victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution, especially when overtaking, and to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

“The government has strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists and ensure orderliness on our highways. Drivers must exercise vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before overtaking, as reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” Bakare-Oki added.

