Lagos Attorney General Advocates For Reduced Govt Litigation

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, has reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting security agencies in their fight against corruption while emphasizing the need for fairness and justice in legal proceedings.

Speaking during a Strategic Stakeholders Meeting put together by the state’s Ministry of Justice, held in Ikeja, Lagos, the SAN highlighted the AG’s constitutional duty to protect Lagos citizens from oppression and biased actions disguised as prosecution.

Pedro stressed that the judicial process should never be used as a means to oppress citizens or to pressure them into settling civil disputes.

He warned against using court charges to harass or intimidate individuals for personal gains.

The meeting also addressed the critical need to reduce the number of government-involved cases in courts, which currently stand at over 6,047 cases as of July 2024.

These include more than 2,500 land disputes, 310 cases related to physical planning, 240 housing cases, 150 road transportation matters, 75 environmental disputes, 250 chieftaincy issues, and various other cases.

The government’s financial exposure due to these cases, he said, is estimated to be around ₦114.5 billion.

Pedro emphasized the need for the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to work together to reduce litigation, minimize inter-ministerial gaps, and avoid unnecessary liabilities.

He called for a redesign of the MDAs’ operational systems and processes to improve cost-efficiency, service quality, and speed of justice delivery.

Pedro expressed confidence that these reforms would benefit both the government and the public, noting that a streamlined process could reduce unproductive activities, accelerate information access, make government teams more adaptable, and ultimately improve the quality of service to the citizens of the state.

