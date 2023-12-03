Lagos Athletics Is Ready For SFFL Showtime Playoff –Akinsola

At the start of the SFFL Showtime League X, everybody believe the weakest team would be the Lagos Athletics, however, the owner of the team, Jimmy Akinsola, had other ideas as he claimed that his team would storm the league with force and that’s what they did, leading the season from the first day of the competition till the end.

The team at the moment is the team to beat at the Showtime Play- off with Akinsola assuring the fans of the team that they are ready for the playoffs which started last weekend with Athletics drawing bye in the first weekend.

“The secret was to find the cohesion. As a new team a lot of people didn’t rate us but people are always naysayers and they don’t trust what they don’t know so we had to show them. Now they know,” he said. “Something going for us as a team is togetherness.

We have a focus and single minded approach towards every game we are playing which is to secure the win at all cost no matter who gets to play and who doesn’t get to play. “If one man gets injured, the next man up because we play as if we are all number one receivers in our team. I think that’s the key thing.