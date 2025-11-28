Lagos Assures Of Building Accessible, Attractive, Impactful Tourism Ecosystem

The Lagos State government has assured players in the tourism sector of the state that it is committed to providing the enabling environment that supports investment, innovation, and global best standards in the sector, especially as festivity season approaches.

Giving the assurances yesterday during his welcome and keynote address at the stakeholders’ engagement summit held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, And Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, noted that the government understands the meaningful stakeholder collaboration and it was ready to do what is essential to achieve it.

“As a government, we understand that meaningful stakeholder collaboration is essential for building a tourism ecosystem that is accessible, attractive, and impactful.

Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, we are committed to providing the enabling environment that supports investment, innovation, and global best standards in this sector “We must ensure that our systems are efficient, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of a dynamic global tourism industry.”

The stakeholder’s Summit with the theme: ‘Unlocking the Potentials and Opportunities of Lagos Tourism: Collaboration and Partnership for a Greater Lagos’ she said has been convened to achieve several strategic objectives, which include the following:

“To strengthen partnerships across the tourism, entertainment, and hospitality value chain; To enhance service delivery and improve destination competitiveness; To explore new and sustainable tourism opportunities across the state and To harness the vast potential within the tourism, entertainment, and creative sectors.”

Speaking at the sideline of the event, the Managing Director of the State Ferry Sevices (LAGFERRY), Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, noted that that Lagos State Ferries Services has a role when it comes to enabling commerce and promoting tourism.

“So that’s why we are a key player in the conversation we’re having today what we’re looking at is 30 December, you know, coping with the pressures and putting things in place to ensure seamless services in the waterway and every other connected people to their destinations.

“And of course, beyond 30 December, for instance, we have done more than 31,000 hours this year alone. That is the operation of LAGFERRY on our scheduling services and of course charter services.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the State Safety Commission, Lanre Majola, assured travellers to the state that the commission has put measure in place to ensure that every is safe in the state during this season, going forward.