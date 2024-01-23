Lagos Assists 545 Indigent Citizens Financially

…Governor To Grant More Requests

In a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to supporting its most vulnerable citizens, alleviating the burden of financial constraints, and providing essential relief that will contribute to improving the quality of life, the Lagos State Government has empowered over 500 Lagosians.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen revealed that the Lagos State Government through the Office has given 545 financial aid to indigent Lagosians through its Financial Assistance Programme.

He said this on Monday while briefing Press men on the Social Intervention program carried out by the Babjide Sanwo-olu-led Government.

Dr Afolabi, while describing the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, as a responsive and listening leader who is always ready to assent to every request targeted at improving the lots of Lagosians, also disclosed that his office had “already received more letters for Financial Assistance and very soon, with the approval of Mr. Governor, it will be given out”.

Speaking on another Social intervention program engaged in by the Office, the Special Adviser said that the Mother, Infant & Child Development (MICHD) Programme is specially packaged for the Pregnant Indigent Mothers that have been selected across various Local Government Areas (LGA) & Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) Public Health Centres (PHC).

He explained that these pregnant mothers are being monitored and provided with food items that contain the necessary nutrients that are needed for the proper development of Mother and Child, as well as the best health care services.

On other activities of the Office, Afolabi said that the Office is responsible and responsive to the yearnings of the people at the grassroots communities and acts as the link between grassroots communities and the government, hence the development of the Citizens Gate 2.0 Platform which is a one-stop shop for engaging the Government.

He averred that the Office is also saddled with the responsibility of closing gaps between the Legislative and Executive Arms of the Government thereby creating synergy for the Greater Lagos Rising.