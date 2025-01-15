Lagos Assembly: Why Obasa Was Shown Exit Door

Share

Startling revelations emerged yesterday as to why former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was shown the exit door on Monday.

Recall that tensions had been building within Lagos State’ political establishment for some time over Obasa’s alleged leadership style, which many observers argued was impacting negatively on governance.

Following Monday’s removal of Obasa, the House also suspended the Clerk, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, indefinitely and elected Mr. Mojeed Fatai as the new Deputy Speaker.

The removal marked the end of Obasa’s tenure as Speaker, a position he held for a decade while representing Agege Constituency I as a sixth-term APC lawmaker.

However, in what political observers later described as a shocking display of disrespect, Obasa was said to have kept Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries waiting for over four hours during a crucial budget presentation, a senior party official has revealed.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident, which occurred during the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill, reportedly emerged as one of the key factors that led to Obasa’s dramatic removal on Monday Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme yesterday, an All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Fouad Oki, said the behaviour exemplified the exSpeaker’s growing reputation for acting like “an emperor.”

He said: “Recall the events on the day when the governor presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill and the leadership of the party was invited to the convention.

“Not only was the governor kept waiting for over four hours, but the leadership of the party and all invited dignitaries were also kept waiting with no apologies or excuses given.

“And when he finally came into the chambers, courtesies were not extended to anyone.”

Share

Please follow and like us: