Lagos Assembly: We won’t succumb to defection – LP lawmakers-elect

The two Lagos State House of Assembly members-elect under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Foluke Osafile, and David Olukoya Doherty (DOD) both representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I and II have said they would never be forced to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

According to them, the new electoral law does not give room for decamping from the party through which one is elected into another party.

However, they said they would work in collaboration with other lawmakers to make Lagos greater.

Answering a question on whether she and her counterpart from Labour Party being the only two opposition party members in the House may consider decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as insinuated by the public, Osafile said people must be enlightened that the law does not permit any elected politician to defect from their party to another party.

He said: “A lot of people keep asking this question because they are not enlightened about the new electoral law.

“The media should enlighten Nigerians about the new electoral law that with the law if you decamp, you are as well leave the party through which you are elected.”