The Lagos State House of Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to enacting people-oriented legislation aimed at strengthening good governance and accelerating development across the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe, made this pledged during an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, January 6.

Ogundipe, who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I, said 2025 was a transitional year for the House, adding that the Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, would hit the ground running to deliver more impactful legislation in 2026.

He noted that the House has lined up several activities for 2026 and expressed confidence that its performance would surpass the achievements recorded in 2025

Ogundipe listed some of the key bills passed in 2025 to include the Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill, the Local Government Administration Bill, and the Lagos Electricity Bill.

According to him, “2025 was a wonderful year for the House; the lawmakers have every cause to sit down and appreciate God.

“We will continue to do our best to serve the people of Lagos, and this year is going to be a better year for residents of the state.”

“We have sworn not to compromise our mandate; therefore, we will do our best to move the state forward in synergy with the executive,” he said.

The spokesperson also urged residents to remain diligent in the payment of taxes to enable the government to effectively deliver on its mandate.

Ogundipe commended the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, for what he described as exemplary leadership, and also praised members of the legislative staff for their dedication and commitment to the service of Lagos State.