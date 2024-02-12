Lagos Assembly Urges Wigwe’s Colleagues To Sustain His Legacies

…As House Observes a Minute Silence for Late Banker

The Lagos State House of Assembly has resumed plenary on Monday with a call on colleagues of late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, to sustain his legacies.

Wigwe lost his life in a helicopter crash in the United States of America. He was with his wife, Doreen, son and Abimbola Ogunbajo, a former chairman of Nigeria Exchange Group.

Speaking under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, described Wigwe’s demise as “shocking, painful, disturbing and unexpected.”

Obasa recalled his last encounter with the late Wigwe on their way back to Lagos from Abuja describing the deceased as one who was passionate about Nigeria’s development.

He said: “The demise of Wigwe is painful because this is someone who struggled to establish himself in terms of professionalism, his contributions and activities in the banking industry and even his personal life.

“There is no doubt that he was a philanthropist, at least we know of the Lagos City Marathon which he had supported for many years.

“My last encounter with him was on my way from Abuja to Lagos in his aircraft. Within the one-hour flight, we had a lot of discussions,” the Speaker said recalling how Wigwe spoke concerning the economy, the nation and its polity.

“All we can do now is mourn and accept what happened as what fate has brought upon us. He did not die alone. His wife, son and friend were with him.

“The lesson from this is that even though none of us wants to die, we must put the best of us in our relationships with others and contribute our best to our society and nation as these are what people will remember after us.

“I want to urge his colleagues to sustain his legacies, his philanthropic activities part of which is the Lagos City Marathon which has been expanded beyond the shores of Nigeria as well as the Wigwe University which, I am sure, was for the benefit of Nigerians.”

In their contributions, some of the lawmakers described the late Wigwe as a man who was humble despite his financial strength.

“Though very wealthy, he brought himself to understanding people. He was a friend of this state for many years. He despised domestic violence and spoke against it vehemently,” Hon. Desmond Olusola Elliot said.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun also described the late banker as easy-going and unassuming.